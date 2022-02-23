WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International®, in the course of serving its mission to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity, creates numerous copyrighted works and owns various trademarks, patents and other valuable intellectual property rights related to its technical standards, publications, training courses and a wide-range of additional products in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries and allied technology domains. SAE considers its intellectual property (IP) in these areas among its most valuable assets and is increasing its efforts to protect it.
"With the vast amount of advanced technical content SAE produces, SAE's IP portfolio is growing significantly and we invest considerable resources on it," said Raman Venkatesh, executive vice president and chief operating officer, SAE International. "As violations are discovered, we work with our internal legal team, as well as outside counsel when necessary, to work towards an amicable solution that advances our mission while protecting SAE's IP."
SAE's J3016™ Levels of Driving Automation is an example of SAE IP that is often used and referenced by other organizations and individuals in various papers, presentations, media reports, videos and other information sources. SAE permits this chart https://www.sae.org/binaries/content/assets/cm/content/blog/sae-j3016-visual-chart_5.3.21.pdf to be used freely, so long as it is used AS-IS and appropriate attribution is given to SAE International.
When referencing a level in this chart, SAE should be included as a prefix. The proper use (for any level number) would be SAE Level # or SAE International's Level #. Simply calling 'Level #' or 'L#' are examples of unacceptable use, in violation of SAE's IP policy.
"SAE was recently notified that an organization had improperly created and distributed a derivative work based on SAE's J3016™ Levels of Driving Automation chart," said Greg Bradley, general counsel, SAE International. "We took swift and appropriate action to ensure that the improper use was resolved and will continue to do so as these matters arise."
For complete details of SAE's IP policy, please visit: https://www.sae.org/about/legal-policies/intellectual-property.
