Industry Thought Leaders to Share How Innovation and New Technologies are Shaping the Future of Mobility
WARRENDALE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 WCX™ World Congress Experience April 5-7, 2022, at Huntington Place (formerly TCF/COBO Center) in Detroit, Mich., convenes engineering leaders to explore mobility opportunities and address its biggest challenges. Engineering and innovation leaders from throughout mobility, transportation, sustainability, manufacturing and beyond will gather to share, learn and network to advance mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.
Key industry experts sharing insight throughout the event include:
April 5, 2022, 8:30 a.m. @Leadership Summit Stage
Jon Snoddy, senior vice president of research and development for show, ride & technology for Walt Disney Imagineering, will share his perspective of how advancing technology continues to impact the future of mobility.
"I love great engineering. Cars have become these incredibly complex, highly integrated, rolling masterpieces of engineering and I look forward to meeting many of the people that make that happen," Snoddy said in a recent SAE Blog post.
April 6, 2022, 8:30 a.m. @Leadership Summit Stage
Jeff DeGraff, Dean of Innovation and founder of Innovatrium, will discuss "The Innovator's Mindset in the New World of Work." DeGraff will explore pressing problems and emergent opportunities for innovation. He will also discuss how to adopt an innovator's mindset; a simple process for harnessing the power of diversity and the creative power of constructive conflict. See details in his recent SAE Blog post.
April 7, 2022: 11 a.m. @SAE Learning Lab
Shelly Palmer, professor of advanced media in residence at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and CEO of The Palmer Group, will offer his perspective on how evolving trends might impact the mobility industry including decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3, crypto, NFTs, and the blockchain-related technologies that are reshaping our world in his presentation "From Metaverse to Motorverse: A Roadmap." He will explore questions such as:
- How will the metaverse impact the auto industry?
- What will consumers expect?
- How will the transportation and mobility industries adapt?
See details in his recent SAE Blog post.
Key executives also addressing WCX 2022 include:
- Jacquelyn Birdsall, Senior Engineering Manager of the Fuel Cell Integration Group, Toyota Motor Engineering & Mfg NA Inc.
- Alex Keros, Director EV Infrastructure, General Motors LLC
- Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan
- Dean Phillips, Worldwide Tech Leader for Automotive, Amazon Web Services
- Joanna Richart, Head of Hydrogen Business, Ricardo
Attendees can network with these WCX speakers as well as leading engineers and decision makers to gain insights from organizations leading the way towards smarter cities, greater vehicle efficiency, reliable connectivity, automated vehicles, advanced propulsion and powertrain, and increased safety and cybersecurity.
To learn more about year's WCX World Congress Experience program, visit https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/program. To register, visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/registration.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
