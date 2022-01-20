BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFERTOS®, the safety critical real time operating system from WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), is now available for the new AWR2944 and Jacinto TDA4VM platforms from Texas Instruments (TI). SAFERTOS® has been integrated with the C66 and ARM Cortex-R5 cores on both platforms. With these platforms TI has advanced driver assistance technology to efficiently navigate turns and more accurately monitor blind spots to safely avoid collisions.(1) Together with SAFERTOS®, these platforms make a compelling solution for improved steering systems, advanced driver assistance and automated driving functions.
SAFERTOS® is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors, delivering superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS® supports ISO 26262 ASIL D and is delivered with full source code and Design Assurance Pack (DAP) tailored specifically for the customer processor/compiler combination. SAFERTOS® is widely used across the automotive sector, popular due to its impressive safety credentials as well as the upgrade path from FreeRTOS. Developers can prototype designs for free using FreeRTOS and upgrade to SAFERTOS® at the start of formal development.
SAFERTOS® support for TI platforms has extended to the AWR2944 and the Jacinto TDA4VM, focusing on the C66 and ARM Cortex-R5 cores on each platform. The 77-GHz AWR2944 radar sensor can help automakers meet safety regulations and is the ideal solution for low power, self-monitored, ultra-accurate radar systems in the automotive space. The Jacinto TDA4VM provides high performance compute for both traditional and deep learning algorithms at industry leading power/performance ratios. It also has a high level of system integration to enable scalability and lower costs for advanced automotive platforms. WHIS engineers have been working closely with TI, integrating SAFERTOS® with these new platforms to optimise performance. 30 Day evaluations of SAFERTOS® are available for the C66 and ARM Cortex-R5 cores on both platforms, contact us today to book yours at https://www.highintegritysystems.com/sales-support/question/
"We have a long and positive relationship with TI and are pleased to be able support their technology with SAFERTOS®," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "Safety is key in the automotive sector and with this new solution our customers can continue to increase vehicle safety to safely avoid collisions."
WHIS engineers have been working with TI designs for over a decade. WHIS are hugely experienced in porting their RTOS products to and optimising for TI processors, meaning that SAFERTOS® can provide the high-performance customers expect from top specification TI boards. For your 30-day evaluation package or to find out more about our automotive solutions, contact us today at: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/sales-support/question/
About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems
WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com
(1) Information from this paragraph has been sourced from the TI website, TI advances driver assistance technology to more accurately monitor blind spots and efficiently navigate turns and corners to safely avoid collisions | https://news.ti.com/ti-advances-driver-assistance-technology-to-more-accurately-monitor-blind-spots-and-efficiently-navigate-turns-and-corners-to-safely-avoid-collisions, 12.01.2022.
Media Contact
Andrew Longhurst, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, +44 1275395 600, info@wittenstein.co.uk
SOURCE WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems