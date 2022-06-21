Industry leading innovation from SaleSleeve offers a ground-breaking, simple solution for the Automotive Industry
SMITHFIELD, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaleSleeve, an industry leading weatherproof label protection company recently received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, US Patent No. 11345133 for SaleSleeve Elite. SaleSleeve Elite is the only adhesive-free exterior label available in the market that can be printed at a dealership directly from a laser or inkjet printer or handwritten on with an ink pen or marker. This is the third patent in the SaleSleeve weatherproof product portfolio.
The first of its kind label offers dealers the ability to seamlessly apply and remove labels from exterior glass. SaleSleeve's patented label is especially important for highly regulated industries that need to be prominently displayed while withstanding all-weather elements.
SaleSleeve's label features adhesive free printable paper, used to prominently display equipment lists, sales documents and Buyer's Guides on the exterior of auto and recreational vehicles for sale; ensuring dealerships meet Federal Trade Commission (FTC) compliance regulations. The easy to apply, weatherproof technology does not leave glue residue when removed.
"We have been on a journey to make it easier for every dealer across the US to display compliant car buyer information and to provide transparency for consumers during their new or used car buying process," said Josh Tawes, CEO SaleSleeve. "SaleSleeve Elite is resistant to every possible weather element imaginable, so gone are the days when car buyers will not have full transparency from window stickers."
Automotive dealers are required by federal and state law to display car buyer informational labels prominently on vehicles for sale, and SaleSleeve Elite offers dealers a more functional and cost-effective technology to do so.
"With SaleSleeve Elite we are able to fully customize labels on the spot in order to transparently provide consumers with accurate information about vehicles," said Rob Hawk, Co-Owner SlipStream. "Not only do we save time by not having to enter a vehicle every time we need to add, update or change a label, we can easily apply and reposition the labels seamlessly."
SaleSleeve Elite patented label templates can be purchased online and customized directly through SaleSleeve's in-house design and print service group. For more information about SaleSleeve Elite, visit: salesleeve.com.
