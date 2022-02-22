SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in and around Salinas, California, can head over to the Salinas Toyota dealership to get their hands on a new 2022 Toyota Highlander at 2.99% APR. The offer holds good for well-qualified customers who can finance the 2022 Highlander with 72 monthly payments of $15.19 for every $1,000 financed. For those who do not qualify for the offer, the amount and percentage of down payment shall vary with their respective credit qualifications. Interested shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership's official website to learn more about the offer that expires on Feb. 28, 2022.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander, which is available in six trim levels—L, LE, XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum—is powered by a 3.5-liter, V6 engine that makes 295 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. An all-wheel drive option is also available on all the trims. More information about this midsize three-row SUV can be found on the dealership's website. Interested shoppers might also want to check the dealership's inventory for the availability of the model.
Salinas Toyota is located at 700 Auto Center Circle, Salinas, California 93907. Shoppers can also reach out to the dealership's sales team on 831-444-0700 for more information on the 2022 Toyota Highlander and schedule a test drive of the model at their convenience.
