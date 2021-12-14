GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the Year-End Sales Event, Glendale Nissan, a Nissan dealership in Glendale Heights, Illinois, is offering deals on select Nissan models. These offers are valid until Dec. 31, 2021.

The Year-End Sales Event offers 13 Nissan models, including the 2021 Nissan Armada, 2021 Nissan Frontier, 2021 Nissan Maxima, 2021 Nissan Rogue, 2021 Nissan Kicks, 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport, 2021 Nissan Titan and 2021 Nissan Versa at 0% APR.

Further, the 2021 Nissan Altima can be purchased at 0% APR or $500 Nissan Bonus Cash with approved credit. The 2021 Nissan Murano is available at 0% APR or $1000 Nissan Bonus Cash with approved credit.

Prospective clients can visit the dealership's website at https://www.glendalenissan.com/ or visit the dealership at 484 E North Ave., Glendale Heights, IL 60139, United States to view the deals under the Year-End Sales Event. The dealership is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, customers can visit the dealership from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

