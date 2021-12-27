GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- December has come and the holiday season is in full swing. Locals in and around the Gilbert area in Arizona have a great opportunity to purchase or lease their favorite Hyundai vehicles at the best rates. In doing so, they can save big on vehicles this holiday season. The San Tan Hyundai dealership is hosting the Hyundai Getaway Sales Event throughout the month and prospective customers can shop early and earn big savings.
Holiday sales incentives at San Tan Hyundai are headlined by holiday lease options that can be applied to popular Hyundai cars and crossover through Jan. 3. Potential customers who wish to lease a brand-new Hyundai and are approved by Hyundai Motor Finance may be eligible for special holiday lease agreements that include $0 down, a $0 security deposit and a $0 first month's payment. Hyundai models available with this holiday lease option include the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Kona and Hyundai Tucson.
The Hyundai Getaway Sales Event is live now and popular Hyundai models are in very high demand. Customers can find eye-catching interest rates as low as 0% on finance offers for numerous popular models. The dealership is offering an APR (Annual Percentage Rate) of 0% on the new Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Santa Fe and more until Jan. 3. Interested customers are encouraged to explore the various finance and lease offers in detail on the dealership website.
Visit the santanhyundai.com website to learn more about the numerous services, deals and offers. For more information on Hyundai holiday lease and finance options at the dealership, please contact the dealership sales team by phone at 480-384-8000 or visit them at San Tan Hyundai, 3252 S. Auto Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, San Tan Hyundai, 480-384-8000, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE San Tan Hyundai