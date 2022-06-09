Customers Can Visit the Manhattan Beach Toyota Service Center to Perform an Oil Change Service

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buying a car is not enough. Car owners must service their vehicles timely and reduce wear and tear between mechanical parts to ensure consistent performance. While there are numerous types of services that can be performed on vehicles, the most important is the oil change service. Customers can visit Manhattan Beach Toyota in Manhattan Beach, California, and perform an oil change service on their Toyota vehicles.

When cylinders inside the engine move, a lot of friction is generated, radiating heat. On top of that, after vehicles travel a couple of thousand miles on the road, dirt and debris accumulate in the engine, making the engine slower. The engine gets lubricated with an oil change service, thereby reducing the heat generated during combustion. Also, accumulated dirt and debris get flushed out. Performing an oil change service not only improves the longevity of vehicles but also caters to the overall performance rating of the engine.

Manhattan Beach Toyota employs a fleet of well-trained mechanics who are adept with every nook and corner of Toyota vehicles. Also, genuine OEM-issued parts and accessories are used to conduct vehicle service.

Customers can get their Toyota oil change service done at Manhattan Beach Toyota, located at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, California 90266. Customers can also visit the website of the dealership at https://www.manhattanbeachtoyota.com to schedule a service. For more information on Toyota vehicle service, customers can dial (310) 683-0041.

Media Contact

Victor Hernandez, Manhattan Beach Toyota, 310-939-7806, vhernandez@manhattanbeachtoyota.com

 

SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota

