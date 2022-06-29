Sellyourautodirect.com, an automotive buying center based in South Florida, is making great strides in under three years of operations.
AVENTURA, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sell Your Auto Direct (sellyourautodirect.com), an automotive buying center based in Aventura, Florida, with three locations serving Homestead to Pompano Beach, announced this week its plan to open additional locations throughout South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties over the next 6 to 12 months.
With the expansion, the company forecasts a 60% growth in used car purchases, which includes both onsite and remote acquisitions at a client's location.
Founder and CEO, Ferris Ahmad, said, "We launched in June 2020 in collaboration with and backing from HGreg, to whom we have overwhelming gratitude, for setting the stage for $29 million in purchases throughout fiscal 2021." He adds, "It was truly a banner year, surpassing projections by nearly 20 percent."
Sell Your Auto Direct is officially termed an automotive buying center. Its three current South Florida locations enable owners to either go online and receive a preliminary quote, or bring the vehicle in, with or without appointment, to any buying center for an on-the-spot sale. Alternatively, the company will arrange to come out to the seller's location, assess the vehicle and value, write a check and take possession on the spot.
Ferris Ahmad is a former police officer who served Miami for twelve years. He then entered the automotive industry in 2017 and achieved rapid success working directly under Greg Hairabedian. Within the HGreg Group he rose rapidly through the ranks from sales manager to general manager.
The collaborative launch of Sell Your Auto Direct and HGreg in June of 2020 was preceded by a brief period during which time HGreg had introduced their Lux buying service, which was centered exclusively on luxury and high-performance vehicles to the likes of such brands as Bentley, McClaren, Lamborghini, and the entire spectrum of similarly designed and valued makes and models. The Luxury car buying model set the stage for the beginning of Sell Your Auto Direct, which likewise, was initially centered around the acquisition of luxury and performance brand vehicles that were directly in line with South Florida's exclusive population.
The company has since made the shift to all vehicle classifications, which they attribute as the primary catalyst for the nearly 50% growth in acquisitions from 2020 to 2021. Ahmad says, "2020, though only a partial year, we closed with 225 vehicles at $8.5 million, setting the stage for $29 million in 2021." He adds, "The primary appeal we offer sellers is that we are strictly a buyer, we are a buying center. They enter the process with clearcut assurance that the purchase price we offer them is in no way manipulated, up or down, based on whether or not they choose to purchase from us. The purchase option does not exist."The expansion plan in terms of timeline and specific locations remains fluid, as does the evolution of their partnership with HGreg and what specifically the future holds for both organizations, both collectively and individually.
For more information visit their website at https://sellyourautodirect.com. Sellers can visit any of their three locations: two in Miami and one in Pompano Beach with the expectation of a fourth location in West Palm Beach. Alternatively, they offer a mobile purchase service where they will come to the seller's location, issue on-the-spot payment and take immediate ownership. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Eddie, Sell Your Auto Direct, 1 407-790-6566, eddie@sellyourautodirect.com
