BOWIE, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, a national leader in electric vehicle charging services to the commercial, residential, and fleet markets, celebrates the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Passed with bipartisan support, the new law funds the construction, repair and improvement of essential infrastructure, including $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress on Friday, begins a new era in American mobility. Among other important investments, the new law allocates $5 billion to developing a nationwide network of EV charging stations, $2.5 billion in grants for charging infrastructure in communities and rural areas, and $2.5 billion for zero-emission school buses.
Founded in 2008, SemaConnect has installed over 15,000 commercial EV charging stations in North America. Best known for the Series 6 Commercial charging station, SemaConnect also recently launched the Series 4 Home, Series 7/7 Plus Fleet, and Series 8 Retail EV charging stations. Also in 2021, SemaConnect doubled its team and continues to hire top talent.
"With 2 million+ electric vehicles on the road and more on their way, Americans need smart, affordable, and accessible EV charging stations," said Mahi Reddy, founder and CEO at SemaConnect. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will connect more communities and businesses with essential EV charging infrastructure. SemaConnect supports this bipartisan plan that promotes clean air, new jobs, and transportation electrification."
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
Media Contact
Stephen Carroll, SemaConnect, Inc., +1 (301) 352-3730 Ext: 247, stephen.carroll@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect, Inc, (301) 352-3730 209, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE SemaConnect, Inc.