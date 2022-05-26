The Bowie, Maryland-based electric vehicle charging leader is recognized as one of the Washington, D.C. region's fastest-growing and most exciting companies.
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American residential, commercial, and fleet markets, announces its inclusion on DCA Live's 2022 Red Hot Companies list. This year's award recognizes 46 top companies in the Washington, D.C. region who will be recognized at a ceremony and celebration on July 20.
Founded by Mahi Reddy in 2008, SemaConnect is the top privately owned electric vehicle charging company in North America. In 2021, SemaConnect doubled its team, opened a sales office in India, and introduced new Level 2 charging stations for fleet, retail, and home users. Today, the Bowie, Maryland-based company counts over 100 US-based employees across all 50 states.
"Accessible EV charging is helping to drive the rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption," said Mahi Reddy, founder and CEO at SemaConnect. "Since the beginning of the EV industry, SemaConnect has been at its forefront, working hard to design charging solutions that meet the changing needs of drivers and station owners. With the advent of the newest models of EVs and increased public interest from the government and business, we are focused on bringing the best EV charging technology to our customers. We are honored to be recognized for our growth and innovation in the D.C. region by DCA Live."
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.
