LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its attendance at this weekend's NADA Show 2022. Organized by the National Automobile Dealers Association, the annual conference and expo brings thousands of automotive professionals and subject matter experts together for sessions and demonstrations on the latest trends at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SemaConnect will display the Series 6 commercial charging station and new Series 4 home charging station in Booth 1758W during the expo on March 11-13.
"Electric vehicles are coming en masse to dealerships, in large part, for the first time this year," said Joseph Inglisa, vice president of business development at SemaConnect. "Dealers are a key part of the distribution of EVs because they need to be able to provide customers with a complete solution, a car, and a well-crafted home charging solution. I invite NADA attendees to visit the SemaConnect booth during the conference and ask us your EV charging questions."
SemaConnect brings the Series 6 Commercial and Series 4 Home charging stations to booth 1758W. With a J-1775 plug, the Level 2 stations are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America. The Series 6 is SemaConnect's flagship charging station for all commercial uses including workplace and retail. The SemaConnect Network allows station owners to manage access, set custom pricing, and view usage and sustainability reports. The Series 4 is SemaConnect's solution for flexible home charging at 30-50amp. With the SemaConnect App, home station owners can manage their charge, find a public station, or start charging at one of SemaConnect's 15,000 commercial charging stations nationwide.
SemaConnect representatives will be available for questions and station demonstrations on all three days of the expo at Booth 1758W. For more information about NADA, visit show.nada.org.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit semaconnect.com.
