Top electric vehicle charging company will demonstrate residential and commercial technology to multifamily property managers at the San Diego Convention Center
SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Company and a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its attendance at this year's Apartmentalize conference on June 23 and 24 at the San Diego Convention Center. Organized by the National Apartment Association (NAA), Apartmentalize brings the top housing professionals and suppliers together for a week of education and exposition. SemaConnect will display its home and commercial charging stations at booth 4014.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience SemaConnect's latest charging stations for residential and commercial properties. Featured technologies at the SemaConnect booth will include: the Series 4 designed for charging in single-family homes, the Series 6 and Series 8 for shared and public use, and the Series 7 for fleets. Featured Level 2 stations are compatible with all electric vehicles in North America and connect to SemaConnect's cloud-based network platform where station owners can manage station access, customize pricing for drivers, and download reports on usage and sustainability.
SemaConnect booth visitors can also enter to win an electric bike, with additional entries for those who complete a short survey on parking management and EV charging adoption. Visitors to booth 4014 will have the opportunity to meet with SemaConnect representatives to learn more about how to use its premium EV charging stations to attract and retain tenants.
"Multifamily is essential to wide adoption of electric vehicles," said Stephen Carroll, vice president of marketing at SemaConnect. "We look forward to demonstrating our newest charging solutions for multifamily communities and answering questions during the expo this week."
SemaConnect recently announced its acquisition by Blink Charging to form the only fully vertically integrated electric vehicle charging company from research and development to station ownership and operations. SemaConnect's 150,000 members will have access to Blink Charging Company's network of 30,000 charging stations in 18 countries worldwide. Apartmentalize is SemaConnect's first industry event since announcing its acquisition by Blink Charging, also participating at booth 4031.
For more information about Apartmentalize, visit https://apartmentalize.naahq.org/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, AvalonBay Communities, General Electric and Electrify America. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. SemaConnect is now a Blink Charging company. For more information, visit semaconnect.com/.
