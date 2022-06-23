Leading EV charging company to present session on how building owners and managers can take advantage from federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Company and leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its participation in this year's Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Conference and Expo taking place on June 25-28 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. SemaConnect will exhibit its latest technology during the expo at Booth 436 and will also host an educational session, "How Property Owners and Managers Can Take Advantage of New Electric Vehicle Legislation," on June 28.
The annual BOMA conference brings together building owners and managers for four days of education, networking, and product displays. SemaConnect is an Ambassador Partner and National Associate Member of BOMA and will introduce BOMA members to its EV charging solutions in a newly expanded booth within the Technology Pavilion.
Attendees of the conference will be able to see SemaConnect's full Level 2 charging product portfolio in action. Additionally, SemaConnect will introduce its newest consumer product, the Series 4 EV Home Charger. Building owners, managers, and developer attendees will have the opportunity to see SemaConnect's robust catalog of chargers inclusive of the Series 4 for home, Series 5 for multifamily, Series 6 for shared/commercial, Series 7 for fleets, and Series 8 for retail/public parking.
"For those building professionals who manage buildings leased by federal agencies, electric vehicle charging is top of mind for many of our customers this year," said Erin Farmer, regional sales director at SemaConnect. "The Biden-Harris Administration is electrifying the federal fleet, and recent legislation promises to bring EV charging to communities nationwide. I encourage everyone to visit the SemaConnect booth during the expo to learn about your options and requirements for installing this essential amenity, and I invite everyone to join my educational session, 'How Property Owners and Managers Can Take Advantage of New Electric Vehicle Legislation,' on Tuesday afternoon."
The expo will take place on Sunday at 12:30-5:30pm and Monday at 10:30-2:30pm in Exhibit Hall BC, with SemaConnect's educational session taking place on Tuesday at 1:15-2:15pm in Room 202B.
For more information on BOMA International Conference and Expo, visit https://www.bomaconvention.org/BOMA2022/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. SemaConnect is a Blink Charging Company. For more information, visit semaconnect.com.
