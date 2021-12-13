BOWIE, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This morning, SemaConnect's Founder and CEO, Mahi Reddy, met with Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials at an event promoting electric vehicles and American jobs. Founded in 2008 and based in Bowie, Maryland, SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet segments.
In his comments to Vice President Harris, Mr. Reddy emphasized the importance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in new legislation. SemaConnect displayed its Series 8 public EV charging station next to several electric vehicles from other American EV companies.
"I was honored to meet Vice President Harris today," said Mr. Reddy. "As a company committed to making electric vehicles ubiquitous through EV infrastructure, the Biden-Harris Administration's focus on expanding access to electric vehicles is welcomed. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will promote EV infrastructure and job growth."
Mr. Reddy continued, "The Biden-Harris Administration's emphasis on multifamily, underserved communities, and rural regions will remove barriers for future EV drivers. Level 2 electric vehicle charging will lead the way in expanding access nationwide. As a leader in the EV charging industry, SemaConnect is proud to demonstrate our smart Level 2 solutions as we look forward to charging ahead."
Other officials at the event included US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm; National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy; US Senator Ben Cardin; US Senator Chris Van Hollen; US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer; Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; Acting Director, PG County Department of Public Works, Martin Harris; and Antoine Thompson from the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition.
For more information, or to purchase the new SemaConnect home charging station, visit semaconnect.com.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
Media Contact
Stephen Carroll, SemaConnect, Inc., +1 (301) 352-3730 Ext: 247, stephen.carroll@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect, Inc, (301) 352-3730 209, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE SemaConnect, Inc.