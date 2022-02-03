HAGERSTOWN, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is an affordable sedan with excellent performance and state-of-the-art driving attributes. Available in two trim levels: the S (starting MSRP of $27,340) and the Autobahn (starting MSRP of $31,740), the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta offers various exclusive features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, enhanced audio system, and many others.
With a 2L four-cylinder engine, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta has a power of 228 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The vehicle offers a six-speed manual transmission with an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
In terms of interior features, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI has a roomy cabin that features ambient interior lighting, a push-button start, ventilated and heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Volkswagen offers complimentary maintenance for two years on the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta, along with a powertrain warranty of four years and a limited warranty of four years or 50,000 miles.
