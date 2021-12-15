HAGERSTOWN, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the end of the year, it has become tradition for the Sheehy Auto Group to put on its Year-End Sale event across many of its dealerships, car shoppers will be able to find deals on many of the most popular models. That is also true for Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown near Frederick, MD.
The biggest special currently available from Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown is a wide-reaching lease special. For select 2022 Tiguan, Taos and Passat models Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown is offering leases as low as $259 a month. See dealer for additional details and restrictions. Additionally, for shoppers looking to buy, select 2022 Jetta models are available with 0% APR for 36 months.
Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown has an extensive new inventory of all these Volkswagen models. The Tiguan in particular remains a popular option in the Frederick, MD area with nearly a third of the dealership's new inventory consisting of this specific VW SUV model.
The 2022 Tiguan offers seating for up to seven passengers and a starting MSRP of just $25,995. With standard features like heated front-row seats and keyless ignition and available features such as adaptive cruise control and all-wheel drive, the popularity of the Tiguan is warranted.
Those with questions about any of the specials listed above should contact the Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown sales team directly at 301-396-7673 or visit the dealership at 10310 Auto Place in Hagerstown. To learn more about the dealership and the services it provides, visit its website at http://www.sheehyvwhagerstown.com.
