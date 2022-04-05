Adopt-A-Pet-Athon helps cats and dogs find homes in the Edmonton area
SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many animal lovers, finding a cat or dog that will love and care for them for years to come can be one of the most rewarding experiences in life. The sales team at Sherwood Ford knows this, and all throughout the month of April they are promoting their Adopt-A-Pet-Athon event to support the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. The event helps raise money and gather supplies for the shelter, as well as introduce animals to potential adopters.
The month-long event at Sherwood Ford in Sherwood Park is designed to help pets find their forever homes. Drivers who want to help can schedule a test drive at the dealership help; and for each test drive, ten dollars will be donated to Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. Donations of supplies are also encouraged. Drivers who donate pet supplies such as dog or cat food and cat litter will receive 10% off Service Center repairs. Supplies that the animal rescue asks for includes cat litter, wet cat food, kitten food, large breed puppy kibble, puppy training pads, kennels, pet toys and more. Since the Sherwood Park dealership's first pet adoption event in 2017, Sherwood Ford has raised over $21,000 for local animal rescues and shelters.
On April 30th from 10 am to 1 pm, Second Chance Animal Rescue Society will bring their available dogs and cats to the dealership as part of the Adopt-A-Pet-Athon event. Drivers can meet their favourite animals and apply to adopt them. Drivers who are looking for another way to help can sign up with SCARS for volunteer work with the animal rescue. There are a number of ways that volunteers can help out. Options for volunteer work include fostering rescued animals, transporting animals, helping at adoption events and other more specialized roles such as IT support.
Those looking for more information on the Adopt-A-Pet-Athon event are encouraged to contact the dealership's sales team by phone at (780) 449-3673 or online at sherwoodford.ca. Sherwood Ford is located at 2540 Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park, Alberta.
