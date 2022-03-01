SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherwood Ford, an Edmonton-area dealership located in Sherwood Park, is partnering with Super Socks this month to collect socks for Hope Mission. For people in need, something as basic as a good pair of socks can make all the difference. Hundreds of people are on their feet for several hours each day, often without access to laundry or new socks. Sherwood Ford recognizes this critical need, and as part of its ongoing community mandate to give back in meaningful and helpful ways, the dealership wants to make a difference with its charity sock collection campaign in March.
"Socks are a basic daily necessity that many people do not have the means to purchase," said Sherwood Ford Service Manager, Damon Egan. The Sherwood Ford Service Center will be collecting socks throughout the month of March for donation to Hope Mission. Community members can donate socks or make a donation toward the purchase of meals and operations.
"We are happy to collect new pairs of socks at the dealership, too. Anyone who steps up to help the cause will receive a 10% discount on our service center," said Egan. Drivers who are interested in giving back to their community are encouraged to schedule a service appointment this month and make a donation to the cause.
Hope Mission is a not-for-profit Christian social care agency that has served the Edmonton community since 1929. Originally a soup kitchen, Hope Mission was established by Reverend Harold Edwardson to help the hundreds of people struggling with unemployment and homelessness during the depression. Today, Hope Mission continues to provide critical services for impoverished and homeless men, women and children in Alberta.
Super Socks is a well-established fundraising sock company. For every pair of socks that the company sells, it donates a portion of its profits to local charities.
Sherwood Ford is a local dealership that has served the community since 1936. The dealership aims to provide annual assistance to charities and organizations in the community. Previous charitable campaigns from Sherwood Ford include:
- Racing For a Cure in support of Stollery Children's Hospital.
- Adopt-A-Pet-Athon for Second Chance Animal Rescue Society.
- Stuff-A-Giant-Truck for Strathcona Christmas Bureau.
- Food Drives for Strathcona Food Bank / Edmonton Food Bank.
Community members who would like to learn more about the event should contact the dealership's Digital Operations Manager, David van der Leek, at 780-449-3673. Drivers can learn more and schedule a service appointment on the dealership's website, sherwoodford.ca.
Media Contact
Damon Egan, Sherwood Ford Service Center Manager, Sherwood Ford, (780) 449-8040, degan@sherwoodford.ca
SOURCE Sherwood Ford