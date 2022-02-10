AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC parent company Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) has purchased over 80 electric vehicles for employees. Distributed to workers, free of cost, as a part of new environmental initiatives. These electric vehicles will be used by employees for commuting.
"VGL Group strives to grow in a way that considers the environmental and societal impacts of our activities," says Pushpendra Singh, Vice President-Human Resources, VGL. "The investment in electric vehicles are an extension of our ongoing conscious efforts to minimize the carbon footprint and would further aid to integrate environmental and social considerations with our business practices."
With this investment, VGL expects to eliminate approximately five buses from its fleet and plans to reduce further buses with the addition of more electric vehicles. These vehicles will help reduce carbon emission values equivalent to 25-28 tons per year and will aid the organization's long-term goal to become a Zero-Carbon company by 2031. The charging infrastructure for these EVs will be provided in the office premises.
Similar programs may roll out to other business units after the pilot program concludes.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
