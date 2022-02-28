MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With expansion plans in hand, Richie Bello, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Shop Smart Autos announced the firm's decision to maintain Miami as its headquarters. The company has been at its Miami location on Flagler Street since July 2021, after spending a year in the Orlando market. "We decided on Florida for our home because it is pro-business. With the growth we are experiencing and opportunities for technology, Miami is the perfect partner to take Shop Smart through its next lift." said Bello.
Shop Smart Autos, Inc. current location is at 66 West Flagler St in Miami, where they have been since July 2021. The company intends to remain in Miami where the current government is in favor of support of technology development. Prior to Miami, Shop Smart Autos was in Orlando for a year, where Bello beta tested his digital media platform. "Orlando was great for us. We got to work with sone great dealers who supported our product and shared exactly what they needed to be happy with our lead generation and data services." continued Bello: "As long as. The government remains pro technology, we will make it home.".
Shop Smart Autos, Inc. was founded in 2019 and provides the automotive industry with technology services. Its consumer site, ShopSmartAutos,com is a one stop location for buying or selling a vehicle. Contact 631-521-4670 for more information on the company and its future plans for expansion.
