BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent onset of car inventory shortages, especially computer chips and plant shutdowns, is causing many difficulties in the automotive industry. Ford Motor Co for example has been forced to scale back production at eight of its assembly plants in North America, while General Motors will shut down its pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, later this month, because the company has run short of chips. Although these shortages may have started during the pandemic, the current geo-political tensions along with employee shortages, are considered to worsen the situation.
Signature Auto Group New York, a trusted car leasing company, recognized with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau is fighting the challenge of car inventory shortages like true professionals. The company has been serving clients in the New York and tri-state areas for the past 15 years, and as such, will continue to support customers in obtaining the best lease deals fully online. They have also opened up a new location in Fort Lauderdale to accommodate the many people now moving to Florida.
Over the past two years, there has been an ever-increasing demand for vehicles. Today, it has become very hard to find certain available makes and models in many dealerships across the US. Despite this, Signature Auto Group New York is standing above the competition by battling this issue with ease. The company is leveraging its contacts nationwide to ensure its customers get the best lease deals on any make and model they choose.
"As we have nearly 20 years of experience in the business, we are able to get our customers the cars they truly want, instead of having to settle," says a spokesperson for Signature Auto Group New York. "We can lease all makes and models with zero down lease deals available. Not only that, but we offer an online leasing solution which enables our clients to get the car they want, at the lowest price possible, without having to hop from one dealership to another. This saves them valuable time, energy, and money, while getting a truly customized car leasing experience. We aren't letting shortages stop us from doing the job we set out to do – and we will make sure you're happy every step of the way."
Signature Auto also offers it's convenient lease exit and car buy back program to those who are looking to get out of their car and into a new lease! For more information about Signature Auto Group, please visit https://signatureautoworld.com/.
Signature Auto Group is a reputable car leasing company, based in New York City and Florida. The company's talented, loyal, and motivated staff go above and beyond to support clients before, during, and after leasing a vehicle – a claim most other companies simply cannot make. Signature Auto Group boasts extensive inventory including many makes and models of vehicles, with numerous specials being offered throughout the year.
