BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the morning of January 9th, 2022, an apartment building fire erupted on east 181st street in the Bronx borough of New York City. Tragically, 17 people lost their lives, with another 40 plus people being injured. With the heartbroken families of the victims now beginning the emotional task of planning funerals and honoring those who were lost, the Signature Auto Group team wants to help in any way possible. Because of this, Signature Auto Group will be donating 5% of proceeds earned in January to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, set up by the "Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City", in partnership with new Mayor Eric Adams and The City of New York.
Along with the donation, the Signature Auto Group New York and Signature Auto Group Florida team are sending their deepest condolences to all the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy. "Our entire team is extremely saddened by the loss of life and families torn apart due to this tragic fire in the Bronx," says a spokesperson for Signature Auto Group. "We figure that the least we can do is humbly donate 5% of our January proceeds to support anyone impacted by the Tremont fire."
For more information about Signature Auto Group, please visit https://signatureautoworld.com/
About the Bronx Fire Relief Fund
Set up by New York Mayor Eric Adams.
Bronx Fire Relief Fund - "Your cash donation will enable the distribution of emergency relief supplies and provide support for the victims and their families. Your entire donation will go towards helping those impacted by the fire."
Donate Here: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/fund/initiatives/bronx-apartment-building-fire.page
About Signature Auto Group
Signature Auto Group is a trusted car leasing company with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Signature Auto Group team is recognized with nearly 1,300 five-star reviews on Google and an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. For the past 15 years, the company has been serving the people of New York, the Tri-state area, and Florida with all their automotive leasing and sales needs!
