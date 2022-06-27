Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro, an Ansira company, today announced that it has designated CreditMiner as a preferred partner within its website platform.
LISLE, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro, an Ansira company, today announced that it has designated CreditMiner as a preferred partner within its website platform. The preferred partnership with CreditMiner provides Sincro website customers with access to the Sincro Credit Impact system (SCI), an integration that enables a customer-facing soft credit pull solution directly within the website experience – an activity which garners the highest engagement on a dealer's website.
"The Sincro Credit Impact System is an example of the robust third-party partnerships that can be seamlessly activated within the Sincro website platform," said Sincro Senior Vice President of Product Strategy Jason Jewert. "The API integration enables real-time pre-approvals through the simple inputs of name, physical and email address, and phone number. This information combined with the rich reporting capabilities of the website platform provide dealers with all the information needed to drive last-mile conversion."
"We view the information flow from this process as a Super Lead" states Ken Luna, CreditMiner's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "The consumer knows instantly what they are pre-approved for, and also receives an email with the same information. The Firm Offer of Credit shows an offer based on which credit tier the consumer's FICO score shows them residing in, as well as whether the vehicle of interest is new, used, or CPO, not a vanilla canned response. The vehicle the consumer is interested in also shows based on where they were on the website when they initiated the Get Preapproved function."
"The dealership receives all of the information above, integrated into their CRM system, plus they also can see the prospect's FICO Auto score, all the trade lines, and other valuable information derived from the soft credit pull. They can also see the Synthetic Fraud Score of the prospect if they choose that option. Having this information helps steer the prospect to the right vehicle even if the one they like is not feasible."
About CreditMiner LLC
CreditMiner is the automotive sector's leading provider of Prescreen soft credit pulls, fraud prevention solutions, and API technologies utilized by many of the leading solution providers in the industry. CreditMiner is also the only automotive Soft Pull Prescreen API provider that creates Firm Offers of Credit that are tied directly to the credit score of the consumer and if available, what vehicle they are searching for. Serving hundreds of dealerships and strategic partners, CreditMiner is a rapidly expanding company in both number of dealerships served as well as new solutions that are being rolled out.
About Sincro
Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 150 million monthly unique visitors through a cross-channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com.
Media Contact
Ken Luna, Credit Miner, 1 800-858-6362, marketing@ecreditminer.com
SOURCE Credit Miner