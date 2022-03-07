LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several smart tips that can help drivers obtain lower car insurance rates.
For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/lower-car-insurance-premiums/
Many drivers can't imagine their lives without driving their vehicles. Their daily routines would be harder to accomplish and going from one location to another would be less convenient and it would take more time. But to legally drive their vehicles on public roads, drivers need car insurance. For some, car insurance can be expensive. However, there are plenty of methods that can help drivers pay less on car insurance.
Drives can save money on insurance if they follow the next tips:
- Be a good driver. Insurance companies will reward drivers that maintain a clean driving record for a number of years. Depending on the insurers, drivers will get a good driver discount after a period that is between three to five years of driving without traffic violations.
- Pay the whole policy at once. Policyholders that choose to pay for the whole at once instead of paying monthly insurance bills, will obtain a small discount that is between five to ten percent.
- Drive fewer miles. Drivers that are driving fewer miles than usual should contact their insurance companies and see if they are eligible for a low-mileage discount. Depending on the insurers, policyholders that drive fewer miles than a limit that is between 7,500 to 15,000 miles per year are eligible for the low mileage discount.
- Install safety devices. Policyholders can make their cars safer by installing one or more safety devices. There are numerous aftermarket safety devices from which the drivers can choose. However, drivers should contact their insurers and check what safety devices are approved and how much money they can save on their premiums.
- Bundle policies. Combining multiple policies on the same insurance policy on the same insurer is a smart move that can help drives save hundreds of dollars each year. Policyholders can choose to combine two or more car insurance policies and obtain a multi-car discount, or they can combine various policies like car insurance with homeowner insurance, life insurance, or health insurance and obtain a multi-policy discount.
For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/
Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.
Media Contact
Daniel C, Internet Marketing Company, 8183593898, cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz
SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org