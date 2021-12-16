DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet RV Founder and CEO Gigi Stetler and her non-profit organization RVACA announced today their efforts to provide RVs and other relief supplies to tornado victims in the Kentucky area in need of shelter. Tornadoes have devastated Kentucky and surrounding areas, leaving 74 people dead, more than 100 unaccounted for, and 30,000 in homes without power.
"When a natural disaster occurs at this magnitude, RVs act as a lifeline for those affected," said Stetler. "RVs provide a safe space for people who have nowhere else to turn, and it's our responsibility to work together to help out the people of Kentucky in their time of great need."
For Stetler, disaster response has become second nature. She has donated RVs and relief supplies to victims of Hurricanes Michael, Dorian, Andrew, and many others. After Hurricane Katrina, Stetler donated 40 campers stocked with supplies to local police officers whose homes were destroyed in Pass Christian, Mississippi. RVACA also played a key role in providing emergency housing to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they had a safe place to stay.
Members of the greater RV community who want to join Stetler's relief efforts are encouraged to donate to RVACA's RVs for Needs initiative at https://panel.rvaca.org/Donate.
About Gigi Stetler:
A fearless entrepreneur, Gigi Stetler created and leads the first female-owned RV company in the United States, RV Sales of Broward. With 35 years of experience in the industry, she is one of a handful of top RV experts in the country. Stetler also launched and runs RV Advisor- an online platform that is considered the "Angie's List" of the RV industry. Stetler is also the founder of the non-profit RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA).
