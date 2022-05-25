Herman Cook Volkswagen adds Volkswagen sedan comparison pages to website
ENCINITAS, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shopping for a new car has many challenges. Customers need to know more about all the top vehicles before they can make an informed buying decision. One dealership in Southern California is helping to make the process easier for drivers by providing them with the information and details they need to choose the right new car. Herman Cook Volkswagen has just added two sedan comparison pages to its website with the hope that it will help new car shoppers learn more about the top vehicles, so they can buy the one that fits their specific driving needs the best.
The first new sedan comparison provided by Herman Cook Volkswagen puts the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon up against the 2022 Nissan Maxima. Right from the start, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon has a big advantage over the 2022 Nissan Maxima thanks to its innovative turbocharged engine that delivers more torque and a higher fuel economy rating than its competitor.
Shopping for and choosing a new compact sedan is now easier with the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta vs 2022 Toyota Corolla comparison page that offers valuable information about both new cars. In the side-by-side comparison, drivers will see that the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta delivers more horsepower and torque than its competitor, the 2022 Toyota Corolla.
To read the full comparison pages of the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta vs 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Volkswagen Arteon vs 2022 Nissan Maxima, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website by going to http://www.cookvw.com. New car shoppers may also call the dealership directly to ask questions about these new Volkswagen sedans by dialing 855-638-6753. Herman Cook Volkswagen is located at 1435 Encinitas Boulevard.
