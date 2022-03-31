Herman Cook Volkswagen adds informative model comparison pages to website
Encinitas, Calif. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shopping for a new vehicle can have its challenges. With so many new cars, crossovers and SUVs to choose from, a driver's decision can be difficult and confusing if they don't have the information they need to make an informed buying decision. A Southern California dealership, Herman Cook Volkswagen, is helping its local customers learn more about how some of their vehicles stack up against their competitors by adding informative model comparison pages to its website. With these side-by-side comparisons, shoppers will have the knowledge they need to make a confident decision. The latest comparisons to be added to the dealership's website offer a closer look at how the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 compares to the 2022 Tesla Model Y and how the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan fairs against the 2022 Kia Sorento.
The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 versus the 2022 Tesla Model Y comparison page offers a closer and more detailed look at the how these new electric SUVs stack up against each other. Information available includes both vehicles MSRP, driving range, all-wheel drive availability, cargo space and much more. The detailed comparison also includes a list of some of the technology and comfort features available in the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV.
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan versus 2022 Kia Sorento comparison page gives shoppers the information needed to learn more about both crossover SUVs. Drivers can view both vehicles starting prices, passenger and cargo space, and see what features and options are available in the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.
To view either or both Volkswagen model comparison pages, interested drivers are encouraged to visit the Southern California Volkswagen dealership's website by going to http://www.cookvw.com. Shoppers may also contact the dealer to learn more about these new Volkswagen models by calling 855-637-8636 or by driving to 1435 Encinitas Boulevard.
