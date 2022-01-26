ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The auto industry is filled with choices when shopping for a new four-door sedan and with so many vehicles to choose from in the popular automotive segment, a driver's decision as to which new car is right for them can be difficult. Helping drivers to learn more about the best new cars is the local Southern California dealership, Herman Cook Volkswagen. Two of dealership's top-rated sedan models include the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI, and now shoppers can learn more about these new cars thanks to the addition of detailed model research pages, now available on the Herman Cook Volkswagen website.
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta research page starts by offering information about the sedan's newly added features, safety technology and engine specifications that include its horsepower and torque ratings. Some of the top features highlighted in the Jetta's research page include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Bluetooth® connectivity, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, USB ports and the Climatronic® automatic climate control system.
For those that want to drive a new four-door sedan that can offer them the power and performance they need to have fun behind the wheel will like what the new 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI has to offer. With a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, this new sedan delivers up to 228 horsepower and gives drivers the option of choosing a manual or automatic transmission. While performance is a top quality of the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, it also offers an impressive list of technology, comfort and advanced safety features as noted in the newly added model research page.
To learn more about the offerings of the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta or Jetta GLI, new car shoppers are encouraged to visit the Volkswagen dealership's website by going to http://www.cookvw.com. Drivers may also contact Herman Cook Volkswagen directly to ask further questions by calling its sales department at 855-637-8934 or by driving to 1435 Encinitas Boulevard.
