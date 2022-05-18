Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, WI is now offering lease specials on eligible cars, trucks, and SUVs
WAUKESHA, Wis., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of Southern Wisconsin can take advantage of significant savings by leasing a new 2022 Nissan vehicle from Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Exciting lease deals include these vehicles:
- 2022 Nissan Frontier SV CC 4x4. For as little as $283 a month, customers can drive this outstanding truck. The lease sale price is $36,785. 24-month lease, $283 first payment, $2,999 down, $0 security deposit = $3,282 due at delivery. Tax, title, license, $399 service fee, acquisition fee, and accessories extra. There are two or more at this price for well-qualified customers. This offer expires May 31, 2022.
- 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport S AWD (all-wheel drive). This excellent crossover SUV is available to lease for $350 a month. The lease sale price is $27,645. 36-month lease, $350 first payment, $2,999 down, $650 NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Company) Lease Cash, $0 security deposit = $3,999 due at delivery. Tax, title, license, $399 service fee, acquisition fee, and accessories extra. For those with approved credit, there are two or more at this price. May 31, 2022, is the last day to claim this offer.
- 2022 Nissan Altima SR AWD. Qualified customers can lease this powerful and beautiful sedan for $399 a month. The lease sale price is $30,085. 36-month lease, $399 first payment, $2,999 down, $650 NMAC Lease Cash, $0 security deposit = $4,048 due at delivery. Tax, title, license, $399 service fee, acquisition fee, and accessories extra. Two or more at this price on approval of credit. This offer also expires at the end of May.
Anyone seeking the benefits of a new car but without the financing fees and potentially higher payments of financing should consider leasing from Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. To learn more about our lease specials or any car in the Nissan lineup, prospective buyers can visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186, United States. Or, customers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.waukeshanissan.com/.
