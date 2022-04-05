Mighty Distributing System is proud to welcome the Lou Fusz Automotive Network to its franchise system. Lou Fusz joins a growing list of car dealership groups that have vertically integrated a Mighty Auto Parts franchise.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Mighty Distributing System is proud to welcome the Lou Fusz Automotive Network to its franchise system. Lou Fusz joins a growing list of car dealership groups that have vertically integrated a Mighty Auto Parts franchise. The new portfolio company, doing business as Mighty Distributing of the Midwest, is now the exclusive distributor of Mighty products throughout the Greater St. Louis, Missouri market. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the Lou Fusz Automotive Network was founded in 1952 when Louis Fusz, Sr. acquired a Dodge and Plymouth dealership. Today, the St. Louis, Missouri-based organization includes 12 dealerships and 17 brands: Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Ford, GMC, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota, Honda, Polaris, Indian Motorcycles, Honda, Slingshot, and Kawasaki. The company is owned and operated by brothers, Patrick, Pete, Lou III, and Randy Fusz. The new Mighty operation will centrally distribute Mighty's OEM quality preventive maintenance products, shop supplies, detailing products, equipment, and VS7® chemicals to the Lou Fusz dealerships as well as to wholesale customers and other non-affiliated automotive businesses in their exclusive territory.
Randy Fusz said, "We are the 16th automotive dealer group in the country to become a Mighty distributor. We are excited to open a franchise with a company that has been in business for over 50 years and has an excellent reputation in communities across the U.S."
Josh D'Agostino, Mighty's President and CEO said, "The Mighty Family is thrilled to welcome the Lou Fusz Automotive Network into our growing team of dealership partners. Our best-in-class chemical program, called VS7, along with car appearance products, shop supplies, and aftermarket parts support the Lou Fusz vision of controlling their supply chain and enhancing their wholesale revenue streams. Randy, Lou III, Patrick, and Pete Fusz lead a tremendous organization, and we look forward to celebrating their future successes."
About Mighty Distributing System
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, VS7® chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and car dealerships in the U.S and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
Media Contact
Tracy Buttera, Mighty Auto Parts, 800.872.3334, Tracy.Buttera@mightyautoparts.com
SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts