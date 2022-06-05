The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be racing into the national spotlight today at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWTR. The organization will be unveiling its 2023 date on the hood of the Zeigler.com No.77 Chevy Camaro. This is the first time in NASCAR history that a marathon race date has been announced aboard a NASCAR race car. The Zeigler-sponsored Camaro will be piloted by Josh Bilicki of Spire Motorsports at the NASCAR Cup Series event. Registration will open Monday, August 1, 2022, with additional details to be announced.
KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be making history today by unveiling its 2023 marathon date at today's NASCAR race, the Illinois 300 which will be broadcast on FS1 at 3:30p.m. The organization will be using the hood of Zeigler.com's 77 Chevy Camaro to confirm its official date for the return of its full marathon in 2023. This is the first time in NASCAR history that a marathon race date has been announced aboard a NASCAR race car to a global audience on a major network.
Josh Bilicki of Spire Motorsports will be behind the wheel of No.77 today during the groundbreaking unveiling. "I'm so excited to be a part of the announcement of the 2023 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon date. I attended this year's marathon and was blown away by the level of excitement that the event created. It's great to see Zeigler Auto Group helping their local community by driving a healthy lifestyle!" said Bilcki, who drove the pace car at this year's main race event in 2022, also participating in various activities during the Zeigler Kalamazoo Health Expo.
"By using the national spotlight to unveil the 2023 event date for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, we want to spread a message of health and community to NASCAR's audience worldwide. We also want to invite everyone to participate in the marathon and see what Kalamazoo has to offer," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the event's main title sponsor.
The Michigan-based dealer group became the marathon's main sponsor after a nearly two-year live event hiatus. The event's latest installment was a huge success with nearly 2,000 runners and walkers under the organization's new slogan "Driving a Healthy Community."
With "Driving a Healthy Community," the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon wants its new vision to reach a national and global audience to encourage runners around the world to participate in the marathon and visit Kalamazoo to discover everything it has to offer. Recently, U.S. News & World Report listed Kalamazoo at 40 within the top 150 best cities in America to live for quality of life and health.
"What an exciting opportunity to feature our Kalamazoo community and the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon with a national audience! Perhaps an unlikely duo, it quickly became clear that all athletes are deeply driven whether you are behind the wheel of a race car or running on your own two feet. We look forward to driving a healthy community with the Zeigler Auto Group into 2023!" said Carrie Drake, director of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.
The 2022 event this past April also marked the return of popular spirit stations such as the Gummy Bear Forest and the Bacon Station, along with new traditions that included events during the Stryker Experience at Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Participants and the general public enjoyed food trucks, a DJ, face painting, balloons, giveaways, and the Beer and Cheer Station sponsored by Imperial Beverage with complimentary beer for participating adults 21 and over.
Registration for the 2023 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon event weekend, which will include the return of the full marathon, will open on Monday, August 1, 2022. The weekend will also include a 10K, 5K Run, Priority Health 5K Walk, and PNC Kids' 1K.
Full details on the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon can be found online at ZeiglerKalamazooMarathon.com.
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
