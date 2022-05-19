(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG) took the decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (excluding LiveWire) for a two-week period. This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

