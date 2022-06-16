Residents near St. John's in Newfoundland can visit Steele Honda to get the Platinum Spray Rust Protection Plan.
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda dealership in St. John's, Newfoundland, offers the Platinum Spray Rust Protection Plan. Steele Honda is providing the Platinum Spray Rust Protection Plan as one among their many protection plans. This specific protection plan is a mandatory check-up for keeping the vehicle healthy and well-maintained.
Vehicle rust, if left unchecked, can compromise the proper functioning of a vehicle. From affecting how the car runs to shortening its lifespan, vehicle rusting can cause serious damage. Vehicles in the current automotive market come with many hard-to-reach crevices where dirt and grim amalgamate to form rust.
Treating this issue is critical, and Steele Honda's technicians use the specially formulated protection plan for treating the exposed high-impact areas that are commonly situated underneath the vehicle's body. This plan seals out moisture and protects the undercarriage components from road debris while also giving insulation from extreme weather conditions. Customers can enjoy a comfortable and quiet ride after the plan's application as the undercoating will reduce road noise.
Customers interested in learning more about the Platinum Rust Spray Protection Plan at Steele Honda can find more details on the dealership's website. The dealership is located at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland. Individuals can also call 709-579-1999 for further information and assistance.
