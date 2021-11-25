ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers buying a brand-new Honda vehicle in St. John's and other nearby cities and towns can look forward to years of driving their new Honda with peace of mind with extended warranties offered by Steele Honda.
Newfoundland's No.1 Honda dealership, Steele Honda, offers multiple extended warranty options covering new Honda vehicles for up to eight years or 2,00,000 kilometers.
The Steele Honda dealership in St. John's currently offers up to 10 warranty coverage options which include:
- Three-year/60,000 km Manufacturer's Warranty for items such as emission controls, body finish, and more
- Five-year/100,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Six-year/100,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Six-year/160,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Seven-year/130,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Seven-year/160,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Seven-year/200,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Eight-year/200,000 km Extended Warranty*
- Honda Flexible Warranty - First Period of Coverage: Up to four years or 100,000 km*
- Honda Flexible Warranty – First Period of Coverage: Up to five years or 120,000 km*
The extended warranty plans offered by Steele Honda are applicable at any authorized Honda service center in Canada, and the U.S. Customers can also avail of the Honda Plus plan that includes 24/7 roadside assistance, seven days a week and 365 days a year. The service or repair covered under these warranties is handled by trained Honda technicians using genuine Honda parts.
The Honda Flexible Warranty plan provides the option to add warranty coverage up to eight years/200,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first.
Interested parties may make detailed inquiries on the extended warranty plans offered by the Steele Honda dealership by visiting their website at http://www.steelehonda.com. Customers interested in learning about the full terms and conditions, including warranty exclusions and restrictions, may contact Steele Honda via phone or text at 709-579-1999. Steele Honda is located at 547 Kenmount Road.
