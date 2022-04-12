Customers can now purchase the 2022 Honda HR-V at the Steele Honda dealership.
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested individuals looking for a modern vehicle with impressive features can now buy the 2022 Honda HR-V at the Steele Honda dealership in St. John's, Newfoundland. Available in Sport, EX, EX-L, and LX trim levels, the vehicle has a 1.8L Single Overhead Cam Inline-4 engine. It generates 395 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque.
The vehicle has a modern cabin with advanced features and the soft-touch material all over the dashboard gives it a premium feel. It is comfortable for five passengers and has a decent cargo volume. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, black and chrome-accented sport pedals and a one-touch power moonroof with tilt features are some of the additional enhancements in the 2022 Honda HR-V.
The 2022 Honda HR-V has standard Honda Sensing® safety technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.
Steele Honda dealership has an inventory packed with some of the latest Honda models. Prospective buyers can schedule a test drive of the desired vehicle from the website and get details regarding the repair and maintenance services as well. Steele Honda dealership is located at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland.
