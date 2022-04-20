All four brands will showcase in the Indiana Convention Center from April 28 – 30, 2022.
VAN WERT, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles are making their way to Indianapolis, Indiana, April 25-30, 2022. The ambulance manufacturers will display eight new ambulances in booths #5638 and #5438 of the Indiana Convention Center during FDIC International and JEMS Conference & Expo. Exhibit Hall hours will be Thursday, 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
"We are excited to be heading back to Indy with eight gorgeous ambulances that showcase the best of our four brands," says Kim Braun, U.S. President. "Many of these are customer units, meaning visitors will be able to see unique customizations and other features selected for real-world application. We are proud to bring this outstanding product line-up and we look forward to connecting with customers old and new."
Demers Ambulances
Known best for sophistication and innovation; you'll never need to compromise with Demers Ambulances. Demers will display two customer units, the MXP 150 and MX 164. Thanks to The Villages Fire Rescue, visitors can experience the MXP 150 Type I ambulance, built for both crew comfort and occupant safety. This unit combines a rugged exterior with top-of-the-line details, like superior insulation, a spacious front cabin with a pass-through window, a large compartment ALS on the front wall, and much more. The Demers MX 164 Type III is the overall best-selling Type III ambulance in the Demers lineup and has earned the reputation as a workhorse for good reason. The design offers best-in-class safety, ergonomics, and reduced maintenance. While this model comes feature-rich, it also offers various layouts to provide ample choice for any department. Thank you to the City of Wheaton Fire Department for sharing their unit with us. For more information on Demers Ambulances, visit Demers-Ambulances.com.
Seeking an all-electric purpose-built ambulance?
It's arrived! If you haven't heard yet, Demers Ambulances, in partnership with Lion Electric, developed an all-electric purpose-built ambulance that is designed by paramedics, for paramedics. Now is your chance to learn more about the Demers eFX 184" ambulance in booth #5638 at the Demers informational display. The first customer ambulance is scheduled to roll out in Fall 2022 so don't wait, schedule a time to meet with a sales representative to learn more.
Braun Ambulances
Celebrating 50 years in business, Braun Ambulances truly stands the test of time as a premier ambulance manufacturer in the Fire/EMS industry. Built for life, Braun delivers on its commitment to safety, innovation, customization, and quality craftsmanship with each truck delivered. Braun will showcase two customer units: its crown jewel, the Chief XL Type I, and the Braun Super Chief model. Courtesy of Corvallis Fire & Rescue, exhibitors can experience the 169" Chief XL module which is one of the best-known ambulances in the industry for providing ample workspace, significant storage, and top-of-the-line comfort. This model is a top choice for departments seeking quality and reliability, with countless customization options. Braun will also display the rugged Super Chief Type I ambulance, courtesy of Crown Point Fire Rescue. This heavy-duty model features a 170" module designed to carry more equipment and handle the intense demands of high call volume departments. Specific to safety and innovation, both models are compatible with Braun's IMPACT Airbag System with RollTek™ technology, an EMS safety option now available in (4) Braun models, including the Express Plus and Liberty. Visit Braun in booth #5638 or visit BraunAmbulances.com for more information on its product lineup.
Crestline Coach
Safe, durable, and affordable, Crestline Coach lives up to its reputation through its CCL 150 product lineup. Crestline will display the popular CCL 150 Type I ambulance in booth #5638. The CCL 150 is loaded with practical standard features including aluminum cabinets, flush mount windows, and Multiplex Electrical System. Also available with 4X4, and diesel options, the CCL 150 is built to last with increased durability backed by Factory Lifetime Structural Warranty and Lifetime Paint Warranty. Not only does it meet industry safety standards (GVS V2.0 Standards and KKK-A1822F Standards), but it is constructed purposely for remount application too. Visit CCL150.com for more information on Crestline Coach.
Medix Specialty Vehicles
Best known for its value, efficiency, and effectiveness, Medix Specialty Vehicles is always ready to deliver the industry's highest possible performance value. Located in booth #5438, Medix will showcase three customer units: MSV-II 170, a Type I and Type III, plus the MSV-II 157 Type I. The MSV-II 170 Type III ambulance, courtesy of Sumter County EMS, offers the longest Type III box of any Medix configuration. The 170" module is an excellent choice for any service application, and similarly, its Type I model also showcases a full 155" of clearance from bulkhead cabinets to the rear doors, plus 48" of aisle space to command your crew, roughhouse your gear, or carefully monitor a patient. Thanks to the City of Pharr for allowing us to display their unit. The third truck is an MSV-II 157 Type I from Guardian Medical Transport, and the 157" box highlights the model's versatility for Fire, EMS, or hospital-based operations. For more information on Medix Specialty Vehicles and its products, visit MedixAmbulance.com.
About Demers Braun Ambulance Manufacturer
Through its strong family of brands - Demers, Braun, Crestline, Medix - the Company operates six production/service sites across North America and employs over 1000 team members. The Company is the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products range from the price-conscious value ambulance to the highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix can help you save more lives, visit Demers-Ambulances.com, BraunAmbulances.com, CrestlineCoach.com, and MedixAmbulance.com.
