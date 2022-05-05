Stertil-Koni today announced that it has expanded the exclusive territory representation of its award-winning distributor, Indiana Automotive Equipment (IAE) -- headquartered in Maxwell, Indiana -- to now include the western Ohio territory. This region includes all counties surrounding the Interstate 75 corridor from Toledo to Cincinnati and all locations to the west.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy duty bus and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has expanded the exclusive territory representation of its award-winning distributor, Indiana Automotive Equipment (IAE) -- headquartered in Maxwell, Indiana -- to now include the western Ohio territory. This region includes all counties surrounding the Interstate 75 corridor from Toledo to Cincinnati and all locations to the west.
The move also highlights the success IAE has rapidly achieved in its existing, exclusive territory – one that includes Indiana and Kentucky. Noted IAE President, Chris Susott, "We are proud to deliver dedicated expertise in both the sale and service of the entire Stertil-Koni product line. What's more, IAE has built a robust service department that is equipped to inspect, maintain, and repair existing equipment. Further, all IAE equipment installations are performed with in-house, factory trained and certified technicians."
For its performance in 2021, IAE was recently presented with two coveted awards at the Stertil-Koni annual distributor meeting. First, IAE received the prestigious Aspire Program Award, which salute Stertil-Koni distributors that have achieved marked, incremental sales gains on a year-over-year basis. IAE was also honored with Stertil-Koni's 2021 Rookie of the Year Award, recognizing it as the top-performing new distributor in the Stertil-Koni exclusive distributor network – a region that spans the U.S. and Canada.
In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, "Under the firm leadership of Chris Susott, IAE has fused a singular focus on product expertise with the delivery of exceptional customer care. That is a powerful combination which has provided a big win for the customer, for Stertil-Koni and of course, IAE. We look forward to their continued growth and contribution to our collective performance."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
About IAE
IAE offers a comprehensive range of equipment and can be characterized as a "one-stop-shop" for all service center needs. IAE is one of the nation's only equipment companies that can complete all aspects of complex installations with in-house resources. This includes all excavation, pit forming, finish concrete work, setting, pipe, hose, and reel fitting, etc. IAE believes that the quality of its installations is second to none. Performing all work in-house, with no need for sub-contracting, provides the best control for ensuring overall customer satisfaction. The Company employs approximately 30 of the highest-skilled employees in the industry. As much as growth is valued, IAE maintains a non-compromising approach towards customer service. Exceeding expectations is the bar for every customer interaction.
