STEVENSVILLE, Md., Mar.2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has incorporated its advanced, full-color, touch-screen control console, known as the ebright SMART Control System, into the company's popular 4-Post Platform Lifts.
In that way, ongoing use and monitoring of the lift are made even more accessible – placing all critical lifting information directly at the fingertips of the person who needs it most – the busy service technician on the shop floor.
The ebright SMART Control System provides a high resolution, 7-inch full color touchscreen, user-friendly visual controls, real-time diagnostic information, owner configurable options and all relevant information presented at a glance.
Now available on Stertil-Koni's 4-Post Lift models ST 4.300 (formerly known as ST 4120), ST 4.500 (formerly known as ST 4175) and ST 4.660 (formerly known as ST 4250), the advanced technology was first introduced in 2015 on the company's popular Mobile Column Lifts. Subsequently it was rolled out to include battery wired Mobile Column Lifts, as well as the company's true vertical rise platform SKYLIFT, inground scissor ECOLIFT, and telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT systems.
Explains Peter Bowers, Technical Sales Support Manager at Stertil-Koni, "The ebright SMART Control System is essentially an extension of the concept of human-machine-interface (HMI). It has been specifically engineered to provide greater control of the vehicle lift in a very familiar, electronic notepad-style delivery system – and customer response has been overwhelmingly positive."
"Now," continues Bowers," our 4-Post Lifts are even more customer-centric. The ebright systems adds to our already robust 4-Post features, which included electronic synchronization, automatic overload protection, and independent mechanical locking systems."
Stertil-Koni 4-Post Lifts offer robust lifting capacities, ranging from 30,000 pounds up to 66,000 pounds, and, when used in tandem, the Model ST 4.660 can easily manage loads of as much as 132,000 pounds. These lifts also utilize dependable hydraulic technology and boast a very low drive-on height – making them ideal for large, low clearance vehicles.
Concludes Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore: "The ebright SMART Control System tracks at a glance specific operations and data while the lift is in motion. In that way, fleet maintenance managers and service technicians can see in real-time the lifting height, observe service alerts or warnings, and monitor the lift's motor run timer. That's an easy, very efficient way to track the equipment, schedule upkeep, and invest maintenance dollars more effectively."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
