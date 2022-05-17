Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – today announced that the company has hired Travis Wilks as a New Service Technician, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Maryland.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – today announced that the company has hired Travis Wilks as a New Service Technician, based in the company's North American headquarters location in Stevensville, Maryland.
In making today's announcement, Peter Bowers, Technical Sales Support Manager at Stertil-Koni, stated, "Travis brings a strong work ethic and keen determination to become both a master technician and a certified Automotive Lift Inspector (ALI) – both key skillsets that will contribute to the ongoing success of our growing company. The hiring of Travis also reflects our ever-increasing focus on the delivery of exceptional customer care through a focused team of dedicated professionals."
Most recently, Wilks worked for a vendor supplying high pressure fluid transfer hoses to the U.S. Navy. There, he also became proficient in the use of forklifts and other heavy equipment. In his off time, Wilks is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting and fishing as well as NASCAR.
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni- proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
