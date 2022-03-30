Heavy duty bus and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that three distributor entities in its North American network have earned the company's coveted Aspire Program Award for 2021. The awards salute Stertil-Koni distributors that have achieved marked, incremental sales gains on a year-over-year basis, thereby establishing them in a new, heightened level of sales performance.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy duty bus and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that three distributor entities in its North American network have earned the company's coveted Aspire Program Award for 2021.
The awards -- presented recently at Stertil-Koni's Annual Distributor Meeting, held this year in beautiful Key West, Florida -- salute Stertil-Koni distributors that have achieved marked, incremental sales gains on a year-over-year basis, thereby establishing them in a new, heightened level of sales performance.
Recipients of this year's Stertil-Koni Aspire Program Awards are:
- CTT Equipment, headquartered in Midland, Michigan
- D&J Equipment, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota
- Indiana Automotive Equipment (IAE), headquartered in Maxwell, Indiana
Indiana Automotive Equipment was also honored with Stertil-Koni's 2021 Rookie of the Year Award, recognizing it as the top-performing new distributor in the Stertil-Koni exclusive distributor network, which spans the U.S. and Canada.
In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, "It is my great honor to recognize the performance of CTT, D&J Equipment and Indiana Automotive Equipment – each of which achieved standout sales growth in what was undeniably a challenging societal and economic period. Their growth is an inspiration to us all at Stertil-Koni, and we are really excited to build on our collective strengths and success in the year ahead."
Concluded DellAmore, "From a broader perspective, I am proud to say that Stertil-Koni has the very best, most talented and intensely dedicated network of heavy duty vehicle lift distributors in North America, each of which is exclusive in its respective territory. What's more, this exceptional distributor team, combined with Stertil-Koni's superior product engineering and an unwavering focus on customer care, has firmly established us as the unrivaled leader in the heavy duty vehicle lifting sector."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
Media Contact
Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni, 410-643-9001, paul.feldman@stertil-koni.com
SOURCE Stertil-Koni