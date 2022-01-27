STEVENSVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has welcomed Quality Automotive Equipment & Service ("Quality AES") – a family owned and operated vehicle equipment and service business based in the heart of the American Midwest -- to its exclusive North American distributor network.
Established in 1999 and presently headquartered in Paola, Kansas, Quality AES has become a one-stop shop for all aspects of professional vehicle equipment sales, installation, and service. The company will cover an exclusive territory for Stertil-Koni that includes Kansas and western Missouri.
Historically, Quality AES has focused on the automotive sector, with an emphasis on supplying service departments with everything needed to get their job done effectively and efficiently. Now, by aligning with Stertil-Koni, Quality AES is poised to substantially expand in the heavy duty vehicle lift industry. That's why the fit with Stertil-Koni – the recognized leader in vehicle lifts that are specifically engineered for the heavy duty sector – is so strong.
What's more, both entities are dedicated to delivering superior customer care, outstanding product selection, and an unwavering focus on safety. The overlap runs even deeper: Stertil-Koni and Quality AES also share a family-like atmosphere.
For its part, Quality AES is managed by the family's father, Bruce Cordle, along with his sons Cameron and Justin Cordle. Each of these men, along with their capable staff, have dedicated their working lives to being the "go to" service shop for mechanics. And, like Stertil-Koni –which prides itself on maintaining close working relationships with staff, customers, distributors and vendors -- Quality AES has a similar goal of providing customers with limited down time, increased revenue, heightened efficiency and peace of mind in knowing their staff is safe and their equipment is compliant.
In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted, "We are extremely pleased to welcome the Quality Automotive Equipment & Service team to the Stertil-Koni network. What's more, it is particularly exciting to partner with like-minded professionals who are dedicated to delivering the very best in vehicle maintenance equipment, care, and service. We are confident that this alliance will be a strong win for both of our organizations, and even more importantly, our customers."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
