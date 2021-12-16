STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockton Hyundai, a Hyundai dealership in Stockton, California, welcomes the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Individuals interested in a pickup truck can visit the dealership and take a look at the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. The vehicle's interior is equipped with features, the engine is powerful, and the safety system is efficient.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has two powertrain choices a standard 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The former generates 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, and the latter makes 281 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque.
The interior has an 8.0-inch touchscreen display as standard and a 10.3-inch touchscreen as optional. It has wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capabilities. Drivers interested in an upgraded stereo can go for the 8-speaker Bose sound system. The vehicle comes with a host of driver-assistance technology, including a forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking, driver attention warning and optional adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist as standard and blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stockton Hyundai offers a selection of new Hyundai vehicles as well as they will help the customers along the way. Interested buyers can get a financial package that will help make their car-buying dreams a reality. The dealership's service department offers best-in-class service and maintenance; thus, drivers will get the best after-purchase care.
Interested individuals who would like to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz available at Stockton Hyundai can visit https://www.stocktonhyundai.com/ Customers who have more questions and would like to talk to the dealership can do so by calling the dealership at 209-277-1081.
Media Contact
Joey Gonzalez, Stockton Hyundai, 209-662-6400, joey@stocktonhyundai.com
SOURCE Stockton Hyundai