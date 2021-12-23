STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New car buyers in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region can look forward to exciting Christmas offers at their Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in Stony Plain this holiday season. The Stony Plain Chrysler dealership is offering exciting holiday discounts on almost all the vehicles in its inventory as part of its Christmas special "Drive It Home Holiday Event" and invites interested parties to make the most of the offer while it lasts.
As part of the Drive It Home Holiday Event, the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership will be offering up to $7,194 off on the 2021 Dodge Durango and up to $10,537 off on the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle. Interested customers can check out the Dodge Durango and Chrysler Pacifica by visiting the online inventory at Stony Plain Chrysler.
Customers interested in buying a new Jeep can look forward to getting up to 10% off on MSRP of select 2021 Jeep models, including all the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude, Limited, Overland, and Summit models.
Pickup truck buyers can look forward to the $4,750 off MSRP of the 2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman and 2021 RAM 1500 Laramie, while the 2021 RAM 1500 Classic models come with up to $9,750 discount.
Those interested in financing also have a reason to cheer during the Drive It Home Holiday Event because Stony Plain Chrysler will be offering 0% financing for up to 84 months for eligible customers.
Apart from all these offers, customers availing of any service at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership will be offered a Free Winterization service. As part of the free winterization service, the service team at Stony Plain Chrysler will inspect the following for no cost.
- Exterior Lights
- Windshield Wipers
- Tires
- Battery
- Belts and Hoses
- Engine Heater
- Coolant
Customers interested in availing of any of the above offers are requested to make informed inquiries about the offers by visiting the dealership website http://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca. Buyers can also contact the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership via phone at 587-760-1500 or visit the dealership in person. Stony Plain Chrysler is located at 4004, 51 Street.
Media Contact
Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, jason@stonyplainchrysler.com
SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler