Alberta customers can take advantage of this special incentive on the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L AWD at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership.
STONY PLAIN, Alberta, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For all the Alberta area customers who are looking for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and don't want to spend much in the process, Stony Plain Chrysler has the perfect offer for you! The dealership is offering up to $4,000 bonus cash for eligible customers who lease or purchase the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L AWD through them. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website: https://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca/ to learn more about this loyalty bonus cash.
The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is a comfortable and spacious family minivan with a high-performance engine. It comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine capable of producing 287 horsepower @ 6,400 rpm. The vehicle also has a nine-speed automatic transmission, making it easy to shift gears to ensure a smoother and more efficient driving experience. The Pacifica also has adaptive suspension, which means that the ride will be smoother and more comfortable for passengers. Its emergency brake system includes force-multiplying technology to stop the vehicle on even the steepest incline. It has also been equipped with radar sensors to detect objects in front of it. Other features include adaptive cruise control, automatic collision warning with emergency braking and lane-centering systems.
To take advantage of this offer, customers are requested to visit Stony Plain Chrysler at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB. The dealership can be contacted by phone on 587-760-1500 to schedule a test drive.
