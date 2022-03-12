ROXBORO, N.C., March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialist suspension manufacturer Strutmasters has recently launched another one of its lauded suspension replacement kits, this time for the 2008-2022 Toyota Sequoia. As Sequoia owners are increasingly looking for solutions to their suspension problems, the release of this kit comes right on time.
The Toyota Sequoia's rear air suspension, a constant source of trouble for owners of the vehicle. Repairs and replacements of air suspension components can easily climb into the thousands. But Strutmasters' new kit replaces that air suspension with standard coilover shocks and struts for just $749.
"This replacement kit has been a long time coming," said Troy Hammond. "We're excited to finally launch a replacement suspension kit for the Toyota Sequoia. We've had a lot of demand for replacement kits for the Sequoia—but it was important to us to take the time and put in the research to make sure it was right before getting it on the market. "
An affordable suspension solution
Repairing or replacing the air suspension components in a Toyota Sequoia can easily cost thousands of dollars. That can cause some owners to get rid of their SUVs well before the end of their useful life or to drive around on a bad air suspension. But the new Strutmasters Toyota Sequoia suspension conversion kit offers an affordable solution. At $749, the kit allows you to replace your entire suspension for close to what it would cost to replace just one air spring. Designed to be simple and easy to install, these kits also save time and money at the mechanic.
Dependable Toyota Sequoia suspension fix
The new Strutmasters Toyota Sequoia suspension kit isn't just an affordable solution, it's also a reliable one. These conversion kits are made in the USA with sturdy steel struts and cold-wound springs. Engineered to be the perfect fit, the new suspension offers long-lasting dependability, with a smooth ride for years to come.
Quality guaranteed
The Toyota Sequoia suspension is one of its primary safety systems, so it's vital that drivers be able to trust the components in it. Strutmasters packages a one-year warranty on the new Sequoia suspension replacement kit, just like it does with all of its conversion kits. The springs themselves come with a Limited Lifetime Guarantee.
About Strutmasters
Strutmasters is a suspension manufacturer founded in 1999 by Chip Lofton. Strutmasters has become an industry leader in the world of suspension, specializing in air-to-non-air suspension conversion kits. Strutmasters offers total and affordable solutions to fixing expensive and complex air, magnetic, electronic, and hydraulic suspension systems. What started as a personal project to repair a family's only vehicle, Strutmasters has since become a nationwide provider of suspension solutions, and earning the title "The Suspension Experts".
For those looking to replace their Sequoia suspension, the team of experts at Strutmasters is on standby to help you get exactly what you need. Totaling a very affordable $749, our pricing is designed to give you accessible options when it comes to your suspension. Whether you prefer to shop online or reach us by phone at 866-597-2397, we're ready to assist you in finding a solution to your suspension issues.
