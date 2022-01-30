LAKE CHARLES, La., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Charles Toyota, an automotive dealership in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is dedicated to making auto services as convenient and satisfying as possible for all students. Therefore, they offer a complimentary car diagnostic test for students who visit the dealership with their student IDs before March 29, 2022.
Suppose the interested party is enrolled at SOWELA Technical Community College, McNeese State University, Lamar State College, Lamar University, Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Northwestern State University, or Louisiana College. In that case, they are eligible for the offer.
When a student gets a car diagnostic test at the dealership, it reveals problems with various components of a vehicle. As a part of this test, a team of highly skilled technicians at Lake Charles Toyota will check the car's transmission, engine, exhaust system and more. Getting a car diagnostic test has many benefits, including quick and accurate identification of problems, reduced wait times for repairs, reduced labor costs and more.
Students who are interested in getting a car diagnostic test in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area can get it at Lake Charles Toyota. All they must do is print the coupon from the dealership's website and show it at the time of service. Additionally, customers can contact the dealership by dialing 337-419-2993 or visit them at 3905 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, Louisiana.
