Ryde TV, Classic Easyriders Magazine, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip bring The Best of the 82nd Sturgis Rally right to your home and mobile device
STURGIS, S.D., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millions of motorcycle enthusiasts have visited the Black Hills over the past 81 years for the annual Sturgis Rally every August. Now, viewers everywhere will be able to access the internationally renowned event through a pay-per-view live stream courtesy of Classic Easyriders Magazine, Ryde TV and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. All-Access PPV Pass now available at http://www.sturgislivestream.com.
Those who attend the Sturgis Rally know it's nearly impossible to visit every show, event, and feature of the week-long event. For the first time ever live, the rally can be seen as a pay-per-view (PPV) event. Presented by Ryde TV, sponsored by Classic Easyriders Magazine and hosted out of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, the programming will enable viewers at home and attendees who can't possibly make all of the events to see what they're missing during the Rally.
"Of course, we want to see all riders bring their smiling faces right here to the Buffalo Chip," said Sturgis Buffalo Chip President, Rod Woodruff. "But we know everyone can't come every year, so this is a great opportunity to catch the party wherever you are or catch parts of the party you may have missed while here."
Ryde TV will send crews out all over the Black Hills so viewers can stream the Best Party Anywhere® on smartphones, smart TVs, computers, and tablets on all major platforms: Apple IOS, Apple TV, Android, Fire Stick, Roku, and the Google App.
"The Ryde TV Network has featured tens of thousands of hours of two-wheeled content from live race broadcasts, live scoring and timing to in-depth instructional videos, product reviews, original feature shows and more. We are delighted to expand our offering to our subscribers to include the largest biker rally in the world and to introduce Sturgis Rally fans to this amazing content on their smartphone, tablet, and smart TV," said Justin Thompson, CEO of Ryde TV and Jetwerx, the production company for the programming.
Customers will experience 10 days of coverage including many major live events and activities from the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, reporting from the streets, recorded interviews with industry legends and daily recaps of the prior day(s). This includes killer contests, ride-in custom bike shows, wild party antics and more. Programming will be repeated daily and available anytime to subscribers. In addition, there will be bonus pre-programmed content prior to and after the Rally. Subscribers can view the events as often as they like.
An extended bonus to the programming is free activation of the Ryde TV app and three months of content beyond the Rally (an $18 value) and a six-month digital subscription to Classic Easyriders Magazine (a $15 value).
"Our 50-year history as the biker's bible and longstanding relationship with the Buffalo Chip makes this endeavor the best way to showcase the magazine to our readers and fans," said Ray Pelosi, Publisher of Classic Easyriders Magazine. "We look forward to the broadcasts and our participation in the Rally including Classic Easyriders Day, when we will present the winner of the sweepstakes to his new ride - the ultimate replica of the iconic Captain America chopper ridden by Peter Fonda in the classic 1969 biker film Easy Rider."
Live events being covered will include:
- Sturgis Buffalo Chip / Knuckle Busters School's Out Chopper Show featuring Classic Easyriders magazine and Mondo from Denver's Choppers, plus the Classic Easyriders Sweepstakes Captain American Chopper Giveaway
- Sturgis Buffalo Chip Legends Ride®
- Stunt shows and activities at the Buffalo Chip Crossroads
- Custom bike shows
- Mount Rushmore
- Black Hills Harley-Davidson's Vendor Circus
- Historic Deadwood
- The Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction
- The Sturgis Buffalo Chip's "Motorcycle as Art" Exhibition curated by Michael Lichter
- Jackpine Gypsies Hill Climbs and flat-track races
- The Miss Buffalo Chip Contest
- Main Street madness and more
The Buffalo Chip is gearing up to host the programming and offer unprecedented access to the party. Pay-Per-View subscriptions are available now at http://www.sturgislivestream.com
A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program. ###
About the Sturgis Rally and Sturgis.com
The Sturgis Rally is the largest motorcycle rally in the world. It is held annually in the Black Hills of South Dakota for 10 days during the first week of August. Local Indian dealer Pappy Hoel started the rally in 1938. Since its beginning, private area businesses throwing events such as races, concerts, and rides have made, and continue to make, the Sturgis Rally what it is today. 2022 will mark the 82nd annual Sturgis Rally. Sturgis.com is home to all things Sturgis Rally. It is the most up-to-date comprehensive resource, home to the Sturgis Rally Registration Program and the original website promoting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
About the Sturgis Buffalo Chip
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the award-winning leader in music and motorcycle lifestyle experiences. Hailed as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® and The Best Party Anywhere®, it has been the epicenter of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since its establishment in 1981. Every August, the Buffalo Chip brings together the world's largest gathering of music and motorcycle fans, with visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries. It remains one of the world's most televised and longest-running independent music festivals. The Chip advances the Sturgis Rally by being home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and the official sponsor of the Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program. More details are available at BuffaloChip.com
About Classic Easyriders Magazine
Easyriders, the "biker's bible," has been capturing and promoting custom motorcycle culture for over 50 years as only they can! Each and every monthly issue includes killer custom motorcycle features, wild runs, rallies and biker parties, hot new parts and accessories, tech tips, classic "In The Wind" photos from readers, interviews with legendary bikers, reader's rides, and biker lifestyle art by the legendary David Mann.
About RYDE TV
Ryde TV gives you access to events and action sports from around the globe- Live broadcasts and exclusive shows that dive into all things Ryde. Explore a variety of race series, competitions, and documentaries from around the globe in the palm of your hand, on your TV, or on your computer as you cram for the physics exam. Meet athletes, sponsors, industry leaders, and hosts that bring you an inside look at the action sports world. From the Rocky Mountains of Canada to the outback of Australia, watch the action unfold.
