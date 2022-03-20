SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SVR Tracking is happy to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading Telematics Technology Services, Tony Rangel has joined the leadership team as VP of Operations. In this role, Tony will be focusing on the after-market segments that Tier 1 manufacturers typically don't approach.

In the last eight years, Tony has worked with Hitachi and Continental Automotive.

"I look forward to helping SVR achieve significant growth in the risk mitigation field," he says.

About SVR Tracking-

SVR Tracking Inc. is a San Diego-based high-growth mobile asset management company focused on risk mitigation for dealers and banks that offer financing to customers purchasing a pre-owned car. SVR Tracking provides the networks, applications, and devices so that their customers are able to manage and recover their financed vehicles as a streamlined part of their operations. Using advanced technology, SVR Tracking provides the most scalable platform and advanced level of customer service available.

