BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The joy of vehicle ownership can be an illusive feeling that quickly wanes with each expensive trip to the repair shop or aching back after a long cross-country road-trip. To find a vehicle that still makes us smile even after thousands of miles behind the wheel can be as rare as finding a diamond ring on a sandy beach. Undeterred, we embarked upon this quest a dozen years ago with the institution of the WheelsTV POV of the Year award or POVY.
While many awards are given to new vehicles as they roll off the assembly line, to be named the WheelsTV POV of the Year, each vehicle must prove its exceptional value after thousands of miles of day-to-day service on North America's roads. The pre-owned vehicle that receives this accolade must have been in service for at least two years, must demonstrate outstanding long-term reliability and must achieve exceptional levels of consumer satisfaction.
Selecting the WheelsTV POV of the Year is a multi-step process. The judging panel of nine automotive experts spanning the fields of television, radio, print and online media meet in a closed session to first select category winners in nine very different classes: Hybrid, Electric, SUV, Crossover, Sporty Car, Small Car, Family Car, Light Truck and Luxury Vehicle. From these nine finalists, and after much discussion, analysis and horse (power) trading, a winner of the Platinum Wheel eventually emerges.
In this, the POVY's twelfth year, the pre-owned Genesis G90 was a standout among eighty finalists, garnering a majority of the judges' votes for its outstanding value, reliability and high consumer satisfaction.
When informed of the award, Jarred Pellat, Manager, Public Relations, Genesis Motor North America, stated, "Genesis is pleased that our flagship sedan G90 has been so warmly received by customers and industry experts since its arrival in the US market in 2016. G90 represents the pinnacle of elegance and comfort in our lineup, and we are pleased to have been named 2021 WheelsTV POV of the Year."
This year's judging panel was composed of nine members of the automotive press spanning television, print, Internet and radio. New England Motor Press Association members included John Zangari, Co-Host of Drive-Thru Radio on WPRV-AM 790 and 99.7 fm WPRO in the greater Rhode Island area; Craig Fitzgerald, editor of Subaru Drive and contributor to Hagerty's online buyers' guides; Lisa Brock, Executive Director of NEMPA; Rick DeMeis, host of Rick's Tech Talk; and Rich Taber, Co-founder RPM News Weekly.
Automotive television was represented by Wayne Carini, host of Chasing Classic Cars on MotorTrend Television and President of F40 Motorsports; Bill Stephens, Expert Commentator for Mecum Auto Auctions and producer of the Wild About Wheels television series; Peter Ciani, Senior Writer at WheelsTV; and Jim Barisano, President of WheelsTV. Chris King of WheelsTV moderated the online judging via Zoom.
Upon the G90's selection, NEMPA Member Craig Fitzgerald stated, "The G90 offers everything that an S-Class, an A8 or a BMW 7 Series does, at half the price new. Used, you can purchase a G90 for the price of a loaded Camry. They're fast, ultimately luxurious, and reliable. The warranty alone makes the G90 a better deal than any other full-size luxury sedan."
WheelsTV President and judging panel member Jim Barisano had these observations: "The designers and engineers that Genesis brought over from Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, Mercedes, Bugatti and BMW's M Division have created a luxury sedan that is both POWERFUL, with its choice of either a twin-turbo V6 or a 420 horse V8, and SAFE, having been named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. But the one feature that we New Englanders particularly appreciate is the big sedan's available ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, ideal for getting around in our snowy winters!"
To view the full WheelsTV report on the Genesis G90 please go to https://youtu.be/531A5bAgapw.
WheelsTV is the industry standard in video test drive reports with the world's largest library of over 6,000 independently produced video research tools covering the North American new and pre-owned light vehicle market. WheelsTV's video reports provide deeper engagement, greater excitement and quicker answers to millions of car shoppers across North America.
The WheelsTV production team's lineage extends to popular prime time automotive television series seen on the Discovery Network, PBS, Speedvision, the Family Channel and in 104 countries worldwide.
